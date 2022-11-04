Steps taken to avert flooding during monsoon: Tirunelveli Collector

Collector V. Vishnu has assured that the district administration had done everything possible to avert flooding during the northeast monsoon by desilting all sewage and storm water drainage channels besides desilting irrigation tanks that could receive rainwater to lessen the chances of flooding.

After visiting the renovated Murthy Nainar irrigation tank on 34 acres at V.M. Chathram on Palayamkottai outskirts along with Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy on Thursday, he told reporters here that all precautionary measures had been taken to meet the northeast monsoon and its consequences like possible flooding in low-lying areas. Armed with the past experience and the data collected during heavy downpour in previous years, over 600 km-long storm water drains across the district had been desilted properly to drain rainwater after torrential rain.

In the Corporation area, desilting of drainage channels had been done for 270 km in the areas where flooding was reported in the past like Manakaavalan Pillai Nagar, V.M. Chathram, Xavier Colony and Tirunelveli Town. Moreover, desilting had been done in the extension areas to avert stagnation of water based on past experiences. Four water bodies including Vettuvaankulam were to be desilted.

He said proper diversion had been done in the channel associated with Thiruppanikaraisalkulam near Tirunelveli so that there would be no flooding this time.

“As dumping of waste into the channels is the prime reason for the flooding, I urge the residents to properly dispose the garbage. Though we’re about to send proposals to the government for constructing walls and fencing the channels from the public’s reach based on the appeals from Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai MLAs in a bid to save the channels from being used as garbage bin, the residents should be behave responsibly and respect the watercourse,” he said.

Under the ‘Nellai Neervalam’ scheme, which is being implemented with the participation of the public and private firms for desilting and rejuvenating neglected water bodies, over 100 irrigation tanks had been desilted so far besides strengthening the bunds to avert breaches. Mounds had been created within these water bodies for planting tree saplings and attracting birds throughout the year.

As the Vaeinthaankulam tank near the new bus-stand had been desilted completely with reinforced bunds, additional storage of 2 TMC had been ensured in the water body.

“The ongoing restoration of water bodies has increased at least 20% of their storage capacity. To ascertain the exact storage level increased due to this desilting, we’ve initiated scientific studies. So the desilting of storm water and the drainage channels will avert flooding during this monsoon,” he said.

Since a 24 X 7 control had been created at the collectorate for dealing with monsoon-related woes, the public could register their complaints online with photos or videos so as to take appropriate and immediate action to assuage the problem.

As the heavy discharge from the Papanasam and Manimuthar Dams would the prime reason behind the swelling of the Tamirabharani, which can carry up to 60,000 cusecs water, there was no need for any anxiety as these dams now have only 42% and 29% storage respectively against their maximum storage capacity.

“We’ve registered 60% less rainfall so far… Since we anticipate good rainfall in November and December and extended rainfall in January as we had in 2021, we hope that the district would get good precipitation for timely release of water from the dams for irrigation,” said Mr. Vishnu.

He said the collective efforts taken by the administration had resulted in bringing down the number of flood-prone areas from last year’s 74 to 63 now. “It will be brought down below 30 next year,” he said adding that 134 flood relief shelters and 7 cyclone relief centres were ready to receive the relocated people.

He said that all 49 irrigation tanks under Hanuman Nadhi basin would be getting water this time as all encroachments had been cleared while those who had made agro encroachments along the Nambiyar had been asked to remove thorough proper notification.