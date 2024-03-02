Steps on to treat sewage flowing into Thamirabharani

March 02, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The district administration has prepared a comprehensive plan on an outlay of ₹660 crore for collecting and treating the sewage now flowing into the Thamirabharani river, said Tirunelveli Collector K. P. Karthikeyan.

Inaugurating the 7-Km-long cleaning exercise at Manimurtheeswaram on Saturday, Dr. Karthikeyan said cleaning the banks of the Thamirabharani was being conducted at regular intervals to keep the river and its surroundings clean and also removing illegal structures, if any. With the contribution from India Cements Limited and the help of V.M. Chathram Development Trust, the 7 Km-long stretch between Manimurtheeswaram and Naranammalpuram was cleaned on Saturday. Several tonnes of garbage dumped by the mid-December floods along both sides of the river were cleared during this drive.

“Since ‘Neer Marudhu’ trees are the native species found along the banks of the Thamirabharani, the saplings will be planted on both sides of the river. After clearing the encroachments, if any, marking stones will be installed using GPS to keep the encroachers at bay,” Dr. Karthikeyan informed.

The Collector also said the district administration was preparing a comprehensive plan for restoration of the Thamirabharani and preserve it from pollution, particularly from liquid waste that was being generated in the residential areas and small industries close to the river course.

“We’ve prepared a plan on an outlay of ₹660 crore to collect and treat the liquid waste which is now flowing into the river and polluting the drinking water source of southern districts. The treated and recycled water will be used for industrial purpose,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

Along with the volunteers, students of St. Ignatius College of Education, Palayamkottai and Rani Anna Government College for Women, Pettai participated in the cleaning drive.

District Revenue Officer M. Suganya, Tahsildar (Disaster Management), Selvan, tahsildar Jayalakshmi and others participated in the cleaning operation.

