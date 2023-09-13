Steps on to retrieve govt. poramboke land from the control of individual

September 13, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Even as an individual, Mohideen Khader, was collecting rent for a land from Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) for having established its depot there, it has been reportedly found that the multi-crore-worth property is a government poramboke land.

According to Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, who met Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Wednesday evening in this connection, the TNSTC depot was established on a 5.50-acre land, which was being used by Mohideen Khader, at Thisaiyanvilai in the district in 1993. He entered into an agreement with the Corporation that it should pay him an annual rent of ₹6,000 per year for the first five years and ₹7,500 for the next five years for using ‘his land’.

TNSTC officials, without verifying the documents of land ownership, signed the agreement with Mohideen Khader for establishing the depot. However, when they checked government documents in 1994 they found that it was a ‘government poramboke’ land and did not belong to him. Hence, the TNSTC stopped paying the rent in 2002.

Mohideen Khader approached the Sub-Court in Tirunelveli and then the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, which directed the Sub-Court to hear the case again.

“Since the officials did not conduct the case properly at that time, the petitioner managed to get an ex parte order in 2017 that the TNSTC should vacate the land. The judge, in his verdict, also maintained that the Collector should conduct a thorough inquiry to determine the land ownership. Though an inquiry was conducted by the then Collector in 2019, no order was passed on the land ownership. The petitioner has no document to establish his ownership of the land. Hence, I met the Collector and the officials of various departments to take steps for the continuation of the depot at the same place as it is a government poramboke land. The State government will take every step to protect its land and the depot,” said Mr. Appavu.