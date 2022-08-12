Steps on to explore export possibilities of ‘Kovilpatti chikki’

THOOTHUKUDI

Even as 140 industrial plots will be handed over to the investors setting up their units in the industrial estate in Kovilpatti, the State government is taking steps to create minor clusters of GI-tagged chikki manufacturers of Kovilpatti so as to explore export possibilities of the groundnut candy, Minister for Rural Industries T.M. Anbarasan has said.

Inaugurating the industrial expo organised here by Thoothukudi District Tiny and Small Industries Association (THUDITSIA) on Friday, he said the value-added ‘chikki’ should be exported as demand for this candy was quite high there. The government was on the verge of forming a minor cluster in Kovilpatti on an outlay of Rs. 7 crore to facilitate export of chikki to foreign destinations.

“The proposed cluster will guide the chikki manufacturers to identify potential markets abroad which will take their business to next level,” he said.

He informed that the development of land to establish industrial estate to come up at Lingampatti near Kovilpatti would begin shortly on an outlay of Rs. 20.20 crore. Once the 140-odd industrial plots were developed with all facilities, the plots would be handed over to the entrepreneurs.

“Since we’ve reduced the price of the plots, 1,341 industrial plots in 122 industrial estates across Tamil Nadu are about to be sold to the investors. By giving subsidised loans to the tune of Rs. 1,101.84 crore, we have created 8,586 entrepreneurs in the past 15 months,” he said adding that Rs. 376 crore had been given as subsidy.

Complimenting the women self-help groups involved in converting water hyacinth into value-added products, Mr. Anbarasan said his ministry would facilitate the venture by guiding the SHGs to export their products through the export zones at Tirupur, Karur, Madurai, Ambur, Thoothukudi, Pollachi, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Coimbatore.

The export-oriented memorandum of understanding signed in the past 15 months had ensured the creation of industrial units on an outlay of Rs. 240 crore which had given employment to 2,545 persons, he said.

Ministers Anita R. Radhakrishnan and P. Geetha Jeevan, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry Siji Thomas Vaidhyan, Managing Director of SIDCO Madhumathi, Collector K. Senthil Raj, Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree were present.

The THUDITSIA’s 6 th industrial expo had 184 stalls in which the products of tiny, small and medium industries of the district were displayed. The expo organised investors’ meet to facilitate trading.