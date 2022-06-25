Steps being taken to sensitise shopkeepers on plastic ban

Collector S. Visakan and officials along with the public take a oath on Saturday to keep Dindigul clean. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Collector S. Visakan inspected Kamaraj Bus Stand as part of inaugurating the ‘People’s Movement for Clean Cities’ initiative on its premises in Dindigul here on Saturday.

Mayor J. Illamathi and Deputy Mayor S. Rajappa, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramaniam, Zonal Chairpersons were also present.

An oath was administered to government officials, shopkeepers and the general public by Mr. Visakan to not use the single-use plastic that was banned by the government, and instead use yellow cloth bags.

Later, Mr Visakan distributed ‘Manjapai’ (cloth bags) to the public to create awareness on being environment-friendly.

Following this, a signature campaign was inaugurated as part of ‘My Waste, My Responsibility’ initiative on the premises of the bus stand.

The team visited the stall set up by the Corporation authorities displaying alternate eco-friendly items to use instead of plastic.

Further, the Collector inspected the shops on the bus stand premises to sensitise the shopkeepers on the consequences of using plastic bags.

After inspecting the toilet facilities and the waiting hall for differently abled persons, he held talks at the spot with the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Corporation Commissioner on the developmental works to be taken at the bus stand.

City Health Officer Indra and other government officials were present.