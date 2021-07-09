Steps being taken to screen those coming to T.N. from Kerala, says Minister

Ramanathapuram

09 July 2021 20:24 IST

‘We have brought the pandemic under control and there is no need for panic”

Precautionary measures have been taken to screen those travelling from Kerala to Tamil Nadu and there was no need for any apprehension, said Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian here on Friday.

He was here to review the COVID-19 situation and the measures taken by the district administration. He inspected the upcoming multi-storied building for the Government Medical College Hospital and also visited a PHC and a vaccination centre in the district.

He told reporters after a review meeting that joint screening by the health and other department officials was being done at all borders of TN and Kerala and there was no need for any panic.

Though, the number of positive cases in the State had declined phenomenally, there was a need to follow the protocol. “When the new government took over, the second wave was at its peak. Now, we have brought the pandemic under control and taken steps for face any eventuality”, he said.

The State government had so far inoculated 1.60 crore people. “We have the potential to give vaccine doses to two crore people a month. For July, the Centre has promised to give 71 lakh doses and so far 10 lakh vaccines has been received,” he said.

He said that the Union Health Minister would give an appointment next week when all issues including AIIMS and the NEET would be discussed.

Pointing out that there were 5.5 lakh deaths in Tamil Nadu every year, he said Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had approved a proposal to start ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ to reduce the mortality rate at least by 50% in the next one or two years. The government would take medical help to the doorsteps of the people and the programme would be launched within a fortnight, he said.

On allegations of corruption and malpractice reported in procurement of drugs etc., he said that special teams were investigating and action would be taken at the appropriate time.

The Minister also said that the government had conducted counselling in a transparent manner so that nursing staff and doctors seeking transfer were satisfied.

Collector J U Chandrakala and Health Mission Director Darez Ahmed were present at the meeting.