Steps being taken to restore temple pond, authorities tell HC

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that steps were being taken to restore Thiruvapudaiyur Temple pond in Sellur in the city.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by M. Muthuselvam of Madurai who sought a direction to the authorities to take appropriate steps to renovate and restore the temple pond.

The petitioner complained that the temple pond was not being maintained properly and this had led to growth of plants and weeds. The steps leading to the pond were also damaged, causing inconvenience to the devotees, he said.

He made a representation to the authorities in this regard, but it was not yet considered, he said.

Taking into account the submission made by the authorities that steps were being taken to restore the pond, a Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi disposed of the petition.