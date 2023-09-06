Steps being taken to repair battery operated vehicles for waste collection, Madurai Corporation tells HC

September 06, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - MADURAI

The city Corporation has informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that out of the total 509 battery operated vehicles, 49 vehicles are not in operation due to battery related issues. Steps are being taken to repair the vehicles and put them to use at the earliest.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice C. Kumarappan was informed that Madurai Corporation has decided to float tender for purchasing the batteries and as soon as the tender process is over, the battery operated vehicles will be put to use.

It was submitted that the Corporation had entered into an agreement with the supplier for maintenance purposes. If the authorities received any complaints from the public, it was forwarded to the officer concerned and necessary steps were taken to redress the grievances. Tricycles and lorries were also used for garbage collection. In the narrow streets and lanes, tricycles were used for collecting garbage as battery operated vehicles cannot enter these lanes.

The court observed that it was for the Corporation to ensure that all the battery operated vehicles were put to proper use and if within the warranty period there was any loss, then action is to be taken against the supplier. The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate R. Manibharathi of Madurai. He had sought a direction to the authorities to ensure that all battery-operated vehicles were in proper condition for door-to-door waste collection.

The petitioner said that the battery-operated vehicles were prone to repairs and little was done to rectify them. Madurai Corporation had deployed over 500 battery-operated vehicles for door-to-door garbage collection. Most of the tricycles were also in a worn-out condition and were only burdening the sanitary workers. He also complained that there were not enough dumping bins to for the waste. As a result, people dumped the garbage on the street side, which caused hindrance to road users, he said.

He said that he filed the present petition as no action was taken by the authorities based on the representation made. Taking note of the status report submitted by Madurai Corporation, the court disposed of the petition.