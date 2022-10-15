‘Steps being taken to provide high-speed internet connection to 12,525 village panchayats in State’

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 15, 2022 22:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services T. Mano Thangaraj, centre, at a review meeting in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj on Saturday chaired a review meeting on the e-office system held at Madurai Collectorate. He said Chief Minister M. K. Stalin launched the e-office system with the object of computerisation of all government offices in order to simplify work at the offices and ensure transparency.

Through this scheme, files would be maintained digitally. Officers could carry out their duties from any place and at any time. Training has been imparted to 3,645 employees of the Secretariat in Chennai and more than 23,000 employees of the District Collectorates and government Offices. Government officials and employees have welcomed the scheme, he said.

Under BharatNet scheme, steps are being taken to provide high-speed internet connection to 12,525 village panchayats in the State and work is being carried out in four phases. It is expected to be completed in eight months. Infrastructure required for software companies is being implemented through ELCOT. ELCOT buildings at Sholinganallur, Coimbatore and Tiruchi will be inaugurated shortly, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 250 services are currently being provided to the public through e-seva kendras. It is proposed to increase this to 300 services. Collectors have been instructed to take strict action against those who charge more than the fee fixed by the government at the e-seva centres, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel and other officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app