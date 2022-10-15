‘Steps being taken to provide high-speed internet connection to 12,525 village panchayats in State’

Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj on Saturday chaired a review meeting on the e-office system held at Madurai Collectorate. He said Chief Minister M. K. Stalin launched the e-office system with the object of computerisation of all government offices in order to simplify work at the offices and ensure transparency.

Through this scheme, files would be maintained digitally. Officers could carry out their duties from any place and at any time. Training has been imparted to 3,645 employees of the Secretariat in Chennai and more than 23,000 employees of the District Collectorates and government Offices. Government officials and employees have welcomed the scheme, he said.

Under BharatNet scheme, steps are being taken to provide high-speed internet connection to 12,525 village panchayats in the State and work is being carried out in four phases. It is expected to be completed in eight months. Infrastructure required for software companies is being implemented through ELCOT. ELCOT buildings at Sholinganallur, Coimbatore and Tiruchi will be inaugurated shortly, he said.

More than 250 services are currently being provided to the public through e-seva kendras. It is proposed to increase this to 300 services. Collectors have been instructed to take strict action against those who charge more than the fee fixed by the government at the e-seva centres, he said.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel and other officials were present.