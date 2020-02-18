‘Steps being taken to prevent COVID-19’

KARAIKUDI

Collector J. Jeyakanthan said that 92 persons from Sivaganga district who have arrived from China are being carefully monitored for any signs of COVID-19 and the teams from the Health department have ample training on this disease.

He was speaking at a programme organised by the Healthcare Centre of Alagappa University and the District Public Health and Preventive Medicine department here on Tuesday. He added that people must be vigilant and receptive to changes in their surroundings and their neighbours.

The Collector launched Alagappa University Online Placement Portal and Biometric Attendance System.

Deputy Director of Health Services V. Yasodha Mani spoke on the difference between air-borne, water-borne and vector-borne diseases. She added that the government hospital of the district provides state-of-the-art services for free. Students were also instructed to regularly wash their hands.

Vice-Chancellor, Alagappa University, N. Rajendran, said that COVID-19 had appeared and affected thousands of people in China had made its slow appearance in 25 countries. He added that the awareness programme would be highly beneficial for spreading the message among the people in 80 villages adopted by the university in Sivaganga district.

He added that liquid soap will be supplied to all hostels and will be kept in all restrooms on the university campus in order to sensitise the youth to the importance of keeping the hands clean.