Steps being taken to increase salt production in the State, says official

Published - September 20, 2024 06:43 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Pushing for growth: C. N. Maheswaran, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation Ltd., speaks at a meeting in Thoothukudi on Friday.

Pushing for growth: C. N. Maheswaran, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation Ltd., speaks at a meeting in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Efforts are being made to increase salt production in the State, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation C.N. Maheswaran has said.

During his interaction with salt producers of the district and other parts of Tamil Nadu here in the presence of Collector K. Elambahavath on Friday, Mr. Maheswaran said the Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation, the nodal agency for more than 4,000 salt manufacturers of the State, was taking steps to increase salt production by increasing the acreage from the existing 50,000 hectares. Hence, meetings are being conducted with salt manufacturers to identify problems they encounter in producing, selling and exporting salt.

“The government is keen on giving its lands on lease for salt production. If you have any problems in getting the lands on lease, we are here to sort them out,” Mr. Maheswaran said. The salt manufacturers said salt production, like farming operations, was also getting affected by heavy rains. While farmers get compensation for crop loss due to monsoon failure or flood, such assistances are not given to salt producers.

“Since it is a major industry in this region, the district administration should convene grievance redress meetings for salt producers once in three months. Moreover, the government should bail out the salt industry from distress whenever heavy downpour flooded salt pans,” they said.

Mr. Maheswaran assured the salt producers that these issues would be taken to the government. He said the Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation produced 1.50 lakh tonnes of salt every year, of which 1.10 lakh tonnes were supplied to salt-based chemical industries while the remainder was sold to the public through ration shops. “Moreover, we are also fulfilling the needs of anganwadis and nutritious noon meal centres,” he said.

Salt producers from Thoothukudi, Vedaranyam and Kovalam participated in the meeting.

