ADVERTISEMENT

Steps being taken to increase milk production, says Minister

June 13, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj inspects the Aavin unit in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj on Tuesday inspected the Aavin Milk production unit and ice cream unit in Madurai and handed over welfare assistance to 154 beneficiaries to the tune of ₹55.37 lakh.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Mano Thangaraj said that steps were being taken to increase milk production and ensure that milk producers got a fair and remunerative price. The aim was to provide quality milk and milk products to the public at a reasonable price.

At present, Aavin was handling around 40 to 45 lakh litres of milk in a day across the State and it would be gradually increased to 70 lakh litres. The functioning of production units was being regularly monitored with provision of adequate infrastructure.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Milk production was decreasing across the country. Various measures and schemes were being implemented to increase milk production. Loans, insurance and incentives were being provided to this effect.

Aavin was also producing milk-based products such as curd, buttermilk, ghee, palkova, ice cream which were well-received by the public. In the current year, the production of milk products had increased by 10% due to the demand, he said.

To a query on delay in supply of milk and milk products in some places, the Minister said that steps were being taken to ensure timely supply, for which manpower would be increased.

The dairy farmers’ demand for increasing milk procurement price would be looked into and a decision will be taken, he said.

Aavin Managing Director S. Vineeth, Collector M.S. Sangeetha, General Manager of Aavin Madurai Shanthi and other officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US