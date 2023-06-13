Steps being taken to increase milk production, says Minister

June 13, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - MADURAI

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj on Tuesday inspected the Aavin Milk production unit and ice cream unit in Madurai and handed over welfare assistance to 154 beneficiaries to the tune of ₹55.37 lakh.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Mano Thangaraj said that steps were being taken to increase milk production and ensure that milk producers got a fair and remunerative price. The aim was to provide quality milk and milk products to the public at a reasonable price.

At present, Aavin was handling around 40 to 45 lakh litres of milk in a day across the State and it would be gradually increased to 70 lakh litres. The functioning of production units was being regularly monitored with provision of adequate infrastructure.

Milk production was decreasing across the country. Various measures and schemes were being implemented to increase milk production. Loans, insurance and incentives were being provided to this effect.

Aavin was also producing milk-based products such as curd, buttermilk, ghee, palkova, ice cream which were well-received by the public. In the current year, the production of milk products had increased by 10% due to the demand, he said.

To a query on delay in supply of milk and milk products in some places, the Minister said that steps were being taken to ensure timely supply, for which manpower would be increased.

The dairy farmers’ demand for increasing milk procurement price would be looked into and a decision will be taken, he said.

Aavin Managing Director S. Vineeth, Collector M.S. Sangeetha, General Manager of Aavin Madurai Shanthi and other officials were present.