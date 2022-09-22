Steps being taken to identify, demolish dilapidated govt. school buildings, State tells HC  

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 22, 2022 20:17 IST

Taking note of the fact that the State was taking steps to demolish government school buildings that were not fit for use, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court closed a public interest litigation petition filed in 2018 seeking a direction to the government to identify, demolish and reconstruct old school buildings.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad took note of the action taken report submitted by the Joint Director (Secondary), Commissionerate of School Education, that said 5,583 government school buildings were identified as not fit for use.

In 2021-22, a total of 2,553 dilapidated government school buildings were demolished and steps were being taken to demolish the remaining 3,030 buildings and funds had been allocated for the work. The court was hearing the PIL petition filed by R. Senthil Murugan of Madurai.

He had sought a direction to the State government to form an inspection committee to ascertain the condition of government school buildings. If the buildings were not fit for use, they should be demolished and reconstructed. Many government school and anganwadi centre buildings were in dilapidated condition, he complained.

Taking note of the fact that steps were being taken to identify and demolish such school buildings, the judges observed that no further adjudication was required in respect of the grounds raised in the petition.

