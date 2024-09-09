ADVERTISEMENT

‘Steps being taken to establish new Madurai Central Prison complex’

Published - September 09, 2024 09:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State on Monday told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that a communication has been made to the Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department with regard to transfer of land in Therkutheru near Melur in Madurai district to the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services for the establishment of a new Madurai Central Prison complex.

Taking note of the submission, a Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri disposed of the petition filed by advocate K.R. Raja of Madurai who had sought a direction to the authorities to expeditite the process of identifying land for the new prison complex. The court directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps in this regard at the earliest.

Disposing of the petition, the court granted liberty to the petitioner to reopen the case if the steps were not taken in six months.

