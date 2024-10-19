Steps being taken to contain dengue spread: DPH Director

As Tamil Nadu has recorded about 18,000 dengue cases in the last eight to nine months, steps were being taken to contain the spread, said Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T. S. Selvavinayagam.

Speaking at a national conclave on vector-borne diseases event conducted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Madurai on Saturday, he said that though malaria was eliminated in the State barring only a few districts, dengue has always remained a problem which spreads seasonally.

“In addition to the role of government and local bodies, the public by making sure their surroundings remain clean by clearing off any possibilities of water stagnation could eliminate it. As dengue mosquitoes have a flight range of 500 metres, it is every individual’s surrounding that must remain clean and healthy,” he noted.

Speaking about the role of microbiologists in any pandemic, he said that their work in identifying a variant of a virus and sequencing its genome played a major role in finding a vaccine to control the outbreak.

The role of microbiologists was indispensable in developing antibiotics through the genome sequenced. Intervening more viruses and studying their nature would be effective in creating a database of microbes and pathogens to come up with changes in policies and new approaches in achieving successful treatment.

“The genome sequencing will also help in creating artificial microbes. If it is done successful, it will be a game changer in the pharmaceutical industry, clinical medicine, etc.,” Dr. Selvavinayagam added.

Microbiologists rather than restricting themselves to clinical microbiology should go beyond that to explore in other fields like environment and climate change.

Elucidating the role of microbiologists in climate change, he said that with the bio-information available through the study, the nature of a host in any climatic condition could be predicted.

“As we are to witness more pandemics and climate change effects, this would be a major breakthrough in dealing with the virus outbreaks,” he said.

Speaking about the lessons learned about control of unforeseen virus outbreaks from the neighbouring States like Kerala, he said that a regular study was being done in noted seasons when the spread of virus would be more prevalent.

“Rather than identifying the virus, studying the virus impact on humans is important to prevent the damage it is to cause,” he said.

As the State already has enough facilities to carry out about 30 to 40 lakhs RT-PCR tests which were developed during the Covid-19 pandemics, effort was needed to expand the scope of the test to other infections and diseases, he added.

M. Hanumantha Rao, Executive Director and CEO, AIIMS-Madurai, said the event was intended to provide a platform to researchers and students to learn about the rising challenges and advancements in combating vector-borne diseases.

V. Mangayarkarasi, Dean (Research), AIIMS- Madurai, said “Vector-borne diseases are preventable and achieving the goals of the WHO Global Vector Control Response 2017-2030 involves reducing mortality from vector-borne diseases globally by at least 50% by 2025 and by at least 75% by 2030.”

