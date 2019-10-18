Steps being taken to construct median on main roads: Collector

Collector M. Vijayalakshmi held a meeting on road safety and awareness here on Friday, in which she discussed initiatives taken on spreading awareness of road safety, inspections and steps taken through the police department, highways department, rural development and transport departments and the cases filed for not wearing helmets, other violations of traffic rules and accidents. She also reviewed the compensation given and pending for accident victims.

“The government has been creating awareness on safe road transportation among the general public, drivers, school and college students through videos, rallies, programmes and by placing notice boards at vantage points. CCTV cameras have also been installed in many places,” said the Collector. She added that steps are being taken to construct central median on main roads, repair damaged roads and sticking reflectors on blind curves. “The department concerned should work together to create a greater awareness among the public on the importance of wearing helmets and following traffic rules,” she added. The Collector also directed the officials to ensure speedy release of compensation for accident victims.

Superintendent of Police, R. Sakthivel, District Revenue Officer P. Balu, Personal Assistant (General) to the Collector, Rajkumar and officials from the departments concerned, were present during the meeting