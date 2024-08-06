‘Steps being taken by State govt. to start construction of AIIMS hospital in Madurai’

All possible steps were being taken by the State government to start the construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Madurai, said Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian.

Mr. Subramanian, along with the Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes, P. Moorthy, on Tuesday inaugurated a newly constructed outpatients building at Urban Primary Health Centre at Kallandiri.

“Our elected representatives are constantly raising the issue in both houses of Parliament and the replies they have gotten from BJP Ministers have proved it is yet to be started. Apart from this, from our part, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been constantly pressing the Union government for expediting the construction,” he added.

When the AIIMS project was announced in Tamil Nadu along with other States, the Union government funded the AIIMS projects in all other States except for Tamil Nadu. It was said that the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) would be funding Madurai AIIMS, and the move faced no opposition from the then AIADMK government, he added.

“Had that been opposed by the State government, it could have started earlier with the Union government’s funding,” Mr. Subramanian said.

He said that construction of 18 new buildings at Primary Health Centres located in various locations in Madurai was under way and it would be completed soon.

As announced previously by Mr. Stalin recently, 46 new health and wellness centres – 46 in Madurai Corporation and one in Tirumangalam municipality - were inaugurated and 18 other centres, which were under construction, were awaiting the official launch, he added.

Listing out other projects under way in Government Rajaji Hospital, Mr. Subramanian said the Institute of Child Health and Research Centre at a cost of ₹20 crore and a ward building and sewage water processing unit at a cost of ₹ 3.60 crore were being constructed.

“Upon the request of Mr. Moorthy and Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to Mr. Stalin for new UPHCs at S. Alangulam and Arappalaylam, new PHCS would be constructed soon,” he said.

In addition to the inauguration of the new building at UPHC in Kallandiri, he also inaugurated new buildings worth ₹ 1.60 crore at health centres at Sakkudi, Uchampatti, T. Andipatti and Vellarippati in the district.