STEM Park to come up in Thoothukudi

In a first-of-its kind in southern Tamil Nadu, a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Park and city learning centre will come up on a nine-acre plot at Ambedkar Nagar in about 12 months.

Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan, who laid the foundation for the proposed park in the presence of Collector K Senthil Raj, Corporation Commissioner Charu Shree and other officials, said the park would be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹29.31 crore.

The officials said the mega park would be built under the Smart Cities Mission. It would have a mini-theatre, science zone, energy zone, Mathematics zone, engineering and material science, space zone, evolution park models, indoor exhibits, science on a sphere and among others.

It would be a good revenue generating model and also attract visitors, especially students from other neighbouring cities.

Moreover, for a city such as Thoothukudi, the STEM Park and the learning centre would be a boon as it lacked any worthy entertainment for residents, the officials added.