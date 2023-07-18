ADVERTISEMENT

STEM Park to be inaugurated shortly

July 18, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor N.P. Jegan inspecting STEM Park Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Park, coming up on 9 acres of land at Ambedkar Nagar in Ward 5 of the Corporation on an outlay of ₹ 28.31 crore as part of the ‘Smart City Mission’, will be ready for inauguration within a month.

 The park will have a range of attractive facilities, including science, mathematics, engineering and material science and space zones, rocket models, virtual reality hall, invention centre, mini theatre etc. Apart from this, reading hall, canteen and other visitor-friendly amenities are being created here.

As the installation of scientific equipment is almost over, planting of ornamental plants is now going on the premises of the STEM Park.

Visiting the upcoming facility on Tuesday, Thoothukudi Corporation Mayor Jegan Periyasami said waste dumped at Corporation’s garbage yard on 580 acre near Tharuvaikulam was being cleaned under bio-mining process and the sewage water getting generated at this yard was being treated to irrigate the saplings planted there.

