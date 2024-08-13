GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stellar performance by artistes from Kolkata

Published - August 13, 2024 08:05 pm IST

S. Padmanabhan
Madurai, Tamil Nadu, 134/08/2024. Rabindra nritya a dance drama on Chandalika at the annual music festival of Tamil Isai Sangam in Madurai. ... Photo: Moorthy.G/ The Hindu

Madurai, Tamil Nadu, 134/08/2024. Rabindra nritya a dance drama on Chandalika at the annual music festival of Tamil Isai Sangam in Madurai. ... Photo: Moorthy.G/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

The eighth day of the golden jubilee concerts at Tamil Isai Sangam witnessed violin performance of Mukundan Samraj, who was accompanied by NN Aniruthraj on mridangam and G. Vasanth on khanjira.

Mukundan started with the eternally popular Charukesi Varnam by Lalgudi Jayaraman. He then played “Karpaga manohara” on Lord Kapaleeswara by Papanasam Sivan’s in Malaya marutham and “Kaa vaa vaa “(main song of the evening) in varaali. The  finesse and precision with which he handled the pace of the composition and the improvisation with the percussionists was applauded by the audience.

He also rendered ‘arul seyya vendum’ in Rasikapriya by Koteeswara Aiyar, ‘enraikku siva krupai’ by Nilakantha Sivan in Muhari, ‘Eppo varuvaro’ by Gopalakrishna Bharati in Jonpuri, ‘Kandaen kandaen’ by Arunachala Kavirayar in Bageshri, Thillana in Desh by Lalgudi Jayaraman and ‘chinnan siru kiliye’ by Subramanya Bharati in Raagamaalika and concluded with Arunagirinathar’s Thirupugazh. The Tani by the mridangist and Khanjira energised the listeners.

The prime time witnessed Kolkata Sumita Roy Dutta’s “Rabindra Nritya,” a dance drama choreographed by Professor Basantha Mukherjee.

It was a unique form of Rabindranath’s distinctive dance plays. The play “Chandalika” is about an untouchable girl who realised that she is a human being like others, after all. The tapestry of emotions through music and dance irresistibly captivated the eye and ears of the audience, as language was not a barrier to understand the same.

The lyrics and songs taken from Nrityanatya Chandalika (Tagore, Rabindra Rachanabali), Udayshankar Sengupta as a Bhuddist and vendor, Ananya Ghosh as Prakriti and Barbie Athak as Maya won a lot of applauses for their continuous “story” carry, graceful and fluid movements and narrative action through their dance.

