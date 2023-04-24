Steam generators, reactor pressure vessel for Kudankulam reactor 5 shipped from Russia

April 24, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The reactor pressure vessel and four steam generators for reactor 5 of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP), all over-dimensional vital components of the reactor, have been shipped from Russia, which is constructing four 1,000 MWe VVER reactors at Kudankulam through its nuclear power generating agency, Rosatom.

Atommash – a multidisciplinary engineering unit of Rosatom — Atomenergomash-- shipped the reactor pressure vessel and four steam generators for KKNPP’s Unit 5 on Friday last.

The equipment has been shipped in a combined way: the products will be delivered to a special berth by road from the production site at Volgodonsk, Rostov Oblast, Russia. After being loaded on barges, the sets of equipment will be transported through waterways to the seaport of Saint Petersburg and then the cargo will be delivered to KKNPP site by sea.

In other words, these large-sized vital components will reach VOC Port, Thoothukudi by sea from St. Petersburg seaport and then will be loaded on barges to be taken to the KKNPP site in Tirunelveli district by sea again.

“Atommash has once again demonstrated that it is ready to cope with any challenging production tasks. In its turn, Machine-building Division is most grateful to the Engineering Division Management Company - Atomstroyexport, JSC. We also express appreciation to our partners – the Indian colleagues - for cooperation in the construction of KKNPP 5,” Igor Kotov, General Director of Atomenergomash, JSC said.

After constructing 2 X 1,000 MWe VVER (pressurized water) reactors at KKNPP, which are now operational, Rosatom is actively involved in building four more reactors with similar capacity with the total installed capacity of 6,000 MWe.

The first two units were connected to the national grid in 2013 and 2016 respectively.

“Russia has been consistently developing international trade and economic relations by focusing on cooperation with friendly countries. In spite of external restrictions, domestic economy builds export capacity, supplies goods, services and raw materials throughout the world. Atomenergomash JSC takes an active part in this work,” an official statement said.