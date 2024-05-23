Steady rise in storage level in dams in Theni district

Farmers in Theni district are in an upbeat mood as the Sothuparai dam had reached its maximum storage level, while water was steadily rising in the Manjalar reservoir on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following widespread rains in the catchment areas, the district had been on the ‘alert’ after the IMD forecast had given adequate bulletins.

The Sothuparai dam had reached its full storage level of 126.28 feet, while Manjalar dam, which has 57 feet, had just crossed the 50-ft mark, PWD officials said and added that the inflow had increased from 135 cusecs to 250 cusecs during the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

On reaching the 51-ft mark, the first flood warning would be issued, while the second warning would come in at the 53-feet level and the final call would be issued when the storage level reached 55-ft mark.

The catchment areas including Periakulam, Vaigai dam and Sothuparai received copious rain in the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Thursday. The PWD officials said that as and when the storage levels raised, they would issue the warnings and also discharge the surplus in the river. Hence, the public were cautioned to stay away from river banks.

The Cumbum Valley Farmers’ Association and other farmers’ in the district were jubilant about the rainfall and the comfortable storage position in the reservoirs. This should help recharge the water table and also encourage farmers to widen their crop coverage with multiple varieties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.