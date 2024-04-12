ADVERTISEMENT

Steady rain brings relief to residents of Madurai

April 12, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rain disrupting traffic movement in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Steady rain in Madurai on Thursday proved to be a welcome relief to the residents of the city from the hot conditions. The people of Madurai have been witnessing scorching heat in the last few days.

The rain lashed several parts of the city like K. K. Nagar, Anna Nagar, Vandiyur, Mattuthavani, Surveyor Colony, K. Pudur, Tallakulam, Goripalayam, Simmakkal, Periyar Bus Stand, Arapalayam Bus Stand, Bethaniyapuram, Kalavasal, Palanganatham, Jaihindpuram, Therkuvasal, Vilakkuthoon, Kamarajar salai and Teppakulam areas. The rain lashed the city in the morning and in the evening.

Though the steady rain disrupted traffic movement in the city for a few minutes, it still proved to be some respite from the peak summer heat. Motorcyclists and pedestrians found it difficult to use the roads as the rain had left behind puddles of water. It left the roads slushy and slippery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US