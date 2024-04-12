Steady rain brings relief to residents of Madurai

April 12, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - MADURAI

Steady rain in Madurai on Thursday proved to be a welcome relief to the residents of the city from the hot conditions. The people of Madurai have been witnessing scorching heat in the last few days.

The rain lashed several parts of the city like K. K. Nagar, Anna Nagar, Vandiyur, Mattuthavani, Surveyor Colony, K. Pudur, Tallakulam, Goripalayam, Simmakkal, Periyar Bus Stand, Arapalayam Bus Stand, Bethaniyapuram, Kalavasal, Palanganatham, Jaihindpuram, Therkuvasal, Vilakkuthoon, Kamarajar salai and Teppakulam areas. The rain lashed the city in the morning and in the evening.

Though the steady rain disrupted traffic movement in the city for a few minutes, it still proved to be some respite from the peak summer heat. Motorcyclists and pedestrians found it difficult to use the roads as the rain had left behind puddles of water. It left the roads slushy and slippery.