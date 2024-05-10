Steady rain brings relief to Madurai residents 

Steady rain lashed the city on Friday evening. It proved to be a welcome relief to the residents of Madurai from the hot conditions. The people of Madurai have been witnessing scorching summer heat for the last few weeks.

The rain lashed several parts of the city such as Kadachanendhal, Surya Nagar, Surveyor Colony, K. Pudur, Iyer Bungalow, Oomachikulam, Goripalayam, Tallakulam, Periyar Bus Stand, SS Colony, Kalavasal, KK Nagar, Anna Nagar, Bypass Road, Palanganatham, Tirupparankundram, Tirumangalam, Avaniapuram, Villapuram, Othakadai and other nearby areas.

The steady rain disrupted traffic movement in some parts of the city for a few minutes. It also left the roads inundated. However, the steady rain still proved to be some respite from the peak summer heat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.