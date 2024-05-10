Steady rain brings relief to Madurai residents 

Steady rain lashed the city on Friday evening. It proved to be a welcome relief to the residents of Madurai from the hot conditions. The people of Madurai have been witnessing scorching summer heat for the last few weeks.

The rain lashed several parts of the city such as Kadachanendhal, Surya Nagar, Surveyor Colony, K. Pudur, Iyer Bungalow, Oomachikulam, Goripalayam, Tallakulam, Periyar Bus Stand, SS Colony, Kalavasal, KK Nagar, Anna Nagar, Bypass Road, Palanganatham, Tirupparankundram, Tirumangalam, Avaniapuram, Villapuram, Othakadai and other nearby areas.

The steady rain disrupted traffic movement in some parts of the city for a few minutes. It also left the roads inundated. However, the steady rain still proved to be some respite from the peak summer heat.