Stay indoors during complete lockdown: Collector

Collector T. Anbalagan and Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan distribute 'medicine kits' to representatives of residents' welfare associations in Madurai on Saturday.

24 April 2021 21:47 IST

Madurai

The public must cooperate and strictly comply with the rules issued by the government during the complete lockdown on Sundays, said Collector T. Anbalagan here on Saturday.

Addressing mediapersons, along with Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, Mr. Anbalagan said that the spread of COVID-19 was rapid during the second wave.

The State government was taking several safety precautions to contain the spread of COVID-19. Officials of the health, revenue and police departments were working jointly to contain the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccination, conducting more number of tests, immediate treatment of COVID-19 patients, and containment measures are undertaken by the district administration.

The Collector, who distributed 'medicine kits' that will boost immunity, said that each kit will cost ₹ 50. He said that the kits will be sold at all commercial establishments, and at major public spots. Volunteers, residents welfare association, must buy these kits and distribute them to the residents of their locality.

Following the rising COVID-19 positive cases, the demand for vaccines has increased. The State government has supplied sufficient quantities of vaccines. A total of 250 camps are conducted every day across the district.

The Collector urged the public to strictly follow the rules and stay indoors during the complete lockdown on Sundays.