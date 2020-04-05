Covid19 | Stay indoors, avoid crowding, says Collector

In the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, residents must restrict themselves in coming outdoors and avoid visiting crowded places, said Collector T.G. Vinay here on Saturday.

The Collector, along with Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, inspected the sales of vegetable bags at a gated community at Narayanapuram and the sales of vegetables at makeshift markets across the city. Mr. Vinay said that the civic body was taking various measures to prevent crowding of customers at markets and at the same time ensure that essential commodities were accessible to the residents.

The Corporation had arranged for 35 makeshift markets across the city. Currently, only wholesale vendors sell vegetables at the Central vegetable market at Mattuthavani. All retailers undertake sales of vegetables at grounds of schools and colleges.

Mobile vegetable outlets are operational at 100 wards across the city. With the help of volunteers, affordable vegetable bags and fruits bags are also sold through mobile outlets. The civic body has also released a list of 29 grocery shops that will home deliver products.

Containment zones had been created near the houses of 15 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district. Health workers are regularly screening all the households who fall within the containment zones to check if they had symptoms like cough, fever or cold, he said.

He distributed pamphlets to sensitise residents on safe hygiene practices that they need to follow.