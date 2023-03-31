March 31, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - MADURAI

Laying emphasis on the need to have ownership, ZOHO Corporation’s founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu urged people to stay in their respective hometowns to make them prosper.

He was speaking at the 65th College Day celebrations of Thiagarajar College of Engineering in Madurai on Friday. He said that staying in one’s hometown and making the place great would bring happiness. He stressed the need to invest locally.

He told the students that the only way a region can be prosperous is through technology and urged them to keep learning. He advised them not to take their jobs for granted and not to do anything out of panic. He urged the students to focus on the real world problems and told the students to be prepared and not to be afraid.

Member of Thiagarajar College of Engineering Governing Council K. Hari Thiagarajan welcomed the guests. Principal in-charge of the college M. Palaninatha Raja presented the annual report of the college.

Mr. Sridhar Vembu handed over the Medals of Excellence to the Best Outgoing students. The medal winning students shared their experience. College staff who would be retiring were also felicitated at the event. Dean Academics S.J. Thiruvengadam proposed a vote of thanks.