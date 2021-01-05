Status quo on recruitment of healthcare staff

05 January 2021 21:50 IST

Madurai

The State government has sought additional time to respond to the public interest litigation petition that challenged the government’s decision to recruit healthcare staff for mini clinics by engaging a private agency. The State informed the court that it will maintain status quo on the issue till then.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi granted time to the State to file a response and adjourned the hearing in the case to January 11. The PIL petition was filed by Madurai Advocate G.V. Vairam Santhosh.

Advertising

Advertising

The petitioner said that a total of 585 multipurpose workers and 1415 staff nurses were to be recruited through the outsourcing method and the principles of reservation and communal rotation were not being followed. When recruitment of a large number of candidates was involved, the Medical Services Recruitment Board should have been involved, he said.