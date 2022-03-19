Statue of Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar unveiled

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin unveiled a life-size statue of Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar at Anaiyur here on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Udhayanidhi said that the DMK had fulfilled a long-pending demand of the people and also the party’s poll promise by unveiling the statue.

He said that the previous AIADMK government had sabotaged the efforts of the people to unveil the statue during its regime. “After promising to help the people for unveiling the statue, we were ready for the inauguration five months back. However, it could not be done due to the COVID lockdown,” he said.

Stating that the people of Tamil Nadu had given a hat-trick victory to the DMK - in the Parliamentary election, State Assembly polls and local body election, Mr. Udhayanidhi said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has reminded the elected representatives of the party to realise their responsibility and work for the people who have reposed faith on them.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthi said that the five-year struggle to get the statue unveiled has finally been realised by the DMK government.

Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that ‘Perarasar’ Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar was a king who never lost any of the 12 battles he fought.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan said that the DMK always stood in support of the marginalised people and the unveiling of the statue of Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar was one example.

MLAs G. Thalapathi S. Venkatesan and M. Palaniyandi, and councillor Selva Ganapathy, who had donated three cents of land for installing the statue, were among those who were present.