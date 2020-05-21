Madurai

Statue installed, removed

At a time when residents have been advised to stay indoors, hundreds of villagers from Yerathimakkalpatti near Andipatti installed the statue of Mutharayar here.

Hailing ‘Perumidugu Mutharayar’ as their leader, the villagers installed the statue and squatted on the road. As news spread, a police team led by DSP Srinivasan rushed to the spot. Uneasy calm prevailed for sometime.

After persuasion, they agreed to hand over the statue to authorities and demanded that it be installed at the earliest. When police officers explained the effect of the pandemic and the curfew in force, they were initially reluctant to leave, but later dispersed.

A senior officer said that they would register a case. Pickets had been posted in the area to ensure no untoward incident.

