Passengers selecting handloom dresses displayed at the railway station in Dindigul on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

The ‘One Station One Product’ aiming to promote and popularise indigeneous products made by local artisans has been extended to the railway station here.

A stall showcasing handloom saris of Chinnalapatti, set up under this scheme, was inaugurated under the instructions of R. P. Rathipriya, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Madurai Division, here on Thursday.

The rent-free stall has a wide range of handloom saris, silk and other cotton saris ranging from ₹2,500 to ₹ 8,500 for sale for 15 days.

“This is a win-win situation for both the sellers and buyers. The stalls are a boon for passengers who have easy access to buy popular products that are unique to the local region,” said the official.

The stall saw eager customers, especially women who were interested in buying the famous handloom saris, he added. He said that this helps in throwing light on the unique products of the region thereby reviving the economy of local artisans.

The railway authorities expect sales to pick up during evening and late evening hours.

Chief Commercial Inspector Veeraperumal, Station Manager, M. Govindaraj, Quality Control Officer Kavitha and others were present.