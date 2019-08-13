Station Masters protest with black badges

Madurai

Members of All India Station Masters’ Association (AISMA) on Tuesday staged a silent protest against the Centre’s move to privatise railway operations.

Over 200 SMs on duty in Madurai Railway Division wore black badges as a mark of protest.

“This protest was to commemorate the victory day of August 11, 1997, when AISMA staged a nation-wide protest of stopping trains at all signals for two minutes. Now also Indian railway faces the threat of privatisation that should be fought against,” said senior leader of AISMA, S. Kalyanaram.

The agitators also wanted the Centre to withdraw new pension scheme and to fill vacancies of SMs and other employees in the railway Traffic Department.

Modified assured career progression and promotion to the SMs were delayed based on annual performance appraisal reports, they complained.