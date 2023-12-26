GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Station Master gets safety award

December 26, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
Madurai Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastav presenting safety award to R. Jayaprakash, Station Master of Thulukkapatti railway station, in Madurai on Tuesday.

Station Master of Thulukkapatti railway station R. Jayaprakash was presented with safety award for his safety consciousness while on duty.

Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava presented the award to the him at the weekly safety meeting held here on Tuesday.

The Station Master had found sparks coming out from a wheel of the goods wagon while handling a goods train passing through the station on December 5. After he alerted the Control Room, the goods train was stopped at Sattur and the brake binding, which had caused the sparks, was rectified.

On the same day, the Station Master also noticed and reported about one of the doors of a wagon left in an open condition in a goods train that was proceeding towards Pugalur. Consequently, it was stopped in Virudhunagar and the door was secured.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager C. Selvam, Senior Divisional Safety Officer Mohaidheen Pitchai and Senior Divisional Operations Manager V. Prasanna participated.

