State’s rights must be restored through this elections, says Udhayanidhi

March 24, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - MADURAI

Criticising the BJP-led Central government, DMK Youth Wing leader and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the Modi government ignored the interests of Tamil Nadu..

Speaking at Oomachikulam and K. Pudur in Madurai Lok Sabha constituency in support of Su. Venkatesan of the CPI(M), a constituent of the DMK-led alliance, he said that the theme of the campaign was to restore State’s rights. The AIADMK had surrendered the State’s rights to the BJP- led Central government, he said.

He criticised the Centre for delaying the establishment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai. “In many States where the project was announced after Tamil Nadu, AIIMS are up and running. Yet, the Centre claims there are no sufficient funds for the project in Madurai,” he said.

The Centre has ignored Tamil and has not allocated any funds for the promotion and development of Tamil. It was focusing on the promotion and development of only Sanskrit and Hindi. The Centre was acting against the interests of students through the National Education Policy and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), he said.

Even during national disasters such as floods in Chennai and nearby districts and the Southern districts, the Centre ignored Tamil Nadu and did not give sufficient funds. The State had to fend for itself. Tamil Nadu received only 28 paise for every rupee it gave to the Centre.

The Centre had reduced the price of cooking gas only with election in mind. The prices will gradually increase. The Stalin-led State government had introduced various schemes for the benefit of the people such as the breakfast scheme for the benefit of students and free travel for women in government buses and monthly financial assistance for women.

He said the CPI(M) had renominated Su.Venkatesan as he had proved himself. Udhayanidhi Stalin said that last time he won with a margin of 1.39 lakh votes. This time the people should make him win by not less than 2 lakh votes. He said the DMK alliance should win all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry which would be a gift to former Chief Minister and DMK leader M. Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary that falls on June 3, a day ahead of counting of votes.