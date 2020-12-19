State’s response sought on fixing accountability for govt. servants

19 December 2020 19:17 IST

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has asked the State government to come out with a positive response on the effective implementation of the government order issued a decade ago with regard to fixing accountability on every government servant at every stage at every level as recommended by the Administrative Reforms Committee.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi observed that the committee under the Chairmanship of former Madras High Court judge Justice A.K. Rajan made certain recommendations in order to ensure a corruption-free and transparent administration. These recommendations were accepted by the government.

The government requested all Heads of the Departments to issue necessary orders to this effect while delegating the powers. Even though the G.O. was passed in 2010, no department has taken any step to implement the government order, the judges said.

“Every government servant is expected to act as per Acts, rules and G.O.s. If Secretary-level officers have not complied with the orders of the government, how can we expect a common citizen to comply with the orders of the government,” the court asked.

The judges said that if the government servant was not complying with orders of the government, the same can be treated as misconduct or unbecoming of the government servant warranting initiation of appropriate departmental proceedings against them.

Ignorance of law excuses no one. Even a common man cannot plead that he is ignorant of the law. Unless the government comes out with an Act or Rule on these recommendations, any circular and instruction issued in this regard will remain on paper alone without any effective implementation."

“The court expects a positive response from the State government on the possibility of amending the existing relevant government service rules for effective implementation of the government order”, the judges observed and sought a response on December 22.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed in this regard.