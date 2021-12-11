‘State will implement housing scheme for the homeless’

Brokers will have no place in choice of beneficiaries: Speaker

The State government will positively examine and implement the housing scheme for the homeless, said Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker Appavoo here on Saturday.

Speaking at a camp conducted to receive petitions from the applicants at Panagudi, Valliyoor and Thisayanvilai town panchayats, he said that around 500 applications had been received. The district administration would verify them by deploying about 20 Village Administrative Officers.

As and when the screening and eligibility norms were approved, the beneficiaries would get their concrete dwellings in about two to three months time. “Under the TN Urban Livelihood Mission, the beneficiaries will have to give ₹1.05 lakh each and the TN government will give ₹2.10 lakh for each dwelling which costs ₹3.15 lakh,” he said.

The Speaker gave an assurance that the selection criteria was already announced by the government and he appealed to the applicants not to get carried away by any middlemen. He urged them to lodge complaints with the District Collector directly and assured firm action.

The government, under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin, had given funds to the tune of ₹6 crore with which the basic amenities in the Panagudi Town Panchayat would be executed in a phased manner. More infrastructure, which were promised during the electioneering, would be fulfilled, Mr Appavoo said and added that the kumbabishekam for the Sri Ramalinga Swami Temple here would be performed in 2022.