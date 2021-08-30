State will focus on better disaster management strategies: Minister

As a developed State, Tamil Nadu will focus on better risk reduction and disaster management strategies, said Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, while visiting the newly built district office for the Fire and Rescue Services Department on the Collectorate premises.

Mr. Thiaga Rajan said, “In any society, we can never say when disasters will occur, but to tackle them, risk reduction has to be done at all levels of the government. Also, whenever a disaster strikes, there needs to be immediate response and action. When the 2015 Chennai floods happened, a CAG report said that the disaster management committee at the State-level should meet once in every three or six months to discuss the problems relating to disaster response. From 2012-15, the committee meetings never actually happened. Even regarding the fire accident that took place at Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai in 2018, we have not got any clear reports. After the new government was formed in the State, the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary are keen to improve disaster management strategies.”

He added that the government would ensure that the disaster management committee meetings took place regularly to review and inspect several things in connection with preventing accidents and disaster management. “Developed countries usually focus on disaster management and as a developed State in the nation, Tamil Nadu will focus on it,” he further said.

Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan were also present.