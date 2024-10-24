GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State urged to implement old pension scheme

October 24, 2024

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the CPS movement observing fast at the Ramanathapuram Collectorate complex on Thursday.

Members of the CPS movement observing fast at the Ramanathapuram Collectorate complex on Thursday.

Members of the CPS (Contributory Pension Scheme) Abolition Movement, Ramanathapuram, on Thursday observed a day-long fast at Ramanathapuram District Collectorate urging the State government to implement the old pension scheme as promised.

The members of the movement led by its State Coordinator R. Vijayakumar said that the DMK in its poll promise had said that if it was elected to power the old pension scheme would be restored to all government employees. However, the poll promise is yet to be fulfilled by the DMK-led government. The new contributory pension scheme should be scrapped, the members said.

The members said that the movement was staging the protest and observing a day-long fast in front of all the Collectorates in the State in order to bring the attention of the authorities to the issue. The government employees were affected, they said and urged the State government to fulfil its promise and restore the old pension scheme as promised.

Published - October 24, 2024 07:55 pm IST

