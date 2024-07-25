GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State, TTDC prefer appeals against Single Bench orders in SRM Hotel row

One of the petitions by the hotel management sought a direction to restrain authorities from evicting them and the other challenged the order by the authorities, rejecting their request for renewal of lease

Published - July 25, 2024 07:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The hotel management had filed two petitions before the Single Bench seeking relief.

The hotel management had filed two petitions before the Single Bench seeking relief. | Photo Credit: File photo

The State government and the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) have filed appeals before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court against two orders of a Single Bench that granted relief to SRM Hotel in Tiruchi.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan will continue to hear the matter on July 30.

The authorities had attempted to take possession of the hotel on June 14 following the expiry of the hotel’s 30-year lease agreement with the TTDC. The hotel management had filed two petitions before the Single Bench seeking relief. One of the petitions sought a direction to restrain the authorities from evicting the hotel management from the premises and the other challenged the order passed by the authorities rejecting their request for renewal of the lease.

The Single Bench had observed that the conduct of the district administration and the police in entering the premises and taking possession in the forenoon of June 14 could only be characterised as height of arbitrariness and illegality. The authorities ought to have followed due process of law, the court had said.

It had further observed that when it came to the conclusion that the authorities had acted illegally, it was its duty to put the clock back and restore the status quo ante.

With regard to the second petition, the Single Bench had observed that the petitioner should have been given an opportunity to demonstrate that they and not the TTDC were better equipped to run the hotel. The petitioner was not invited for a discussion, the court had observed and set aside the order passed by the authorities and remitted the matter to the authorities to grant personal hearing to the petitioner, consider all the contentions and pass a speaking order on merits.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.