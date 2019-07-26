State submits report

The State government on Thursday submitted a report to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on the steps taken to ensure basic infrastructure to devotees during Adi Amavasai at Sundaramahalingam Temple on Sathuragiri hills.

Taking cognisance of the report, a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and B. Pugalendhi observed that those who want to organise ‘annadhanam’ should do it near the entrance at the foothills and ensure that sanitation was maintained. The court adjourned the hearing.