State should immediately restore Old Pension Scheme, demand trade union employees in Tirunelveli

January 28, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Government Employees Union members staging dharna at Palayamkottai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

The Tamil Nadu government should immediately restore the Old Pension Scheme as promised during electioneering, said speakers at the day-long token fast observed here on Saturday.

The TN Government Employees Union members tabled their demands urging the DMK government to implement them without any further delay.

The members said that during electioneering, DMK president and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had promised to restore the Old Pension Scheme. However, over 18 months had gone by and there seems to be no signs of the scheme being restored, they added.

In view of the inflation rate going up, the Union government had hiked the salaries accordingly and released the DA and among other allowances. Likewise, the Tamil Nadu government should execute it for its employees and also release the arrears.

The TN government’s G.O 152 should be scrapped forthwith as it aimed to do away with a majority of work force across the 20 corporations in the State. The fact that over 35,000 postings would be scaled down to 3,417 was highly condemnable. The employees were already under stress as they worked overtime due to shortage of staff.

The speakers said that they would intensify the stir shortly and take it up at the State- level. They have also threatened to stay away from work.

