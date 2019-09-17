‘State should facilitate acquisition of land for track doubling work’

Informing that the rail track doubling work between Madurai and Kanniyakumari was progressing well, General Manager of Southern Railway, Rahul Jain has said the State Government should facilitate the land acquisition process wherever it was required.

After participating in the special cleanliness campaign at Kanniyakumari railway station along with railway officials and students on Tuesday, Mr. Rahul Jain said the track doubling work was progressing well with the cooperation of the State Government, which was facilitating the land acquisition process. In a few places, ‘connecting roads’ had to be laid by the State Government.

So, the State Government should make the land acquisition process easier so that the track doubling project and the formation of connecting roads could be completed as planned.

Mr. Rahul informed that crime inside the railway stations and also in trains in the Southern Railway region had dipped by 40% owing to the actions being taken by the administration.

“Besides creating awareness among the commuters on curbing crimes on moving trains and in the railway stations, the police personnel posted in the trains are put on high alert all the time. Electronic surveillance of railway stations has been strengthened,” Mr. Rahul said.

He informed that the Kanniyakumari railway station, one of the important railway stations of the country, would soon get two more platforms in addition to the existing four platforms as work on the new platforms had already begun. When all the six platforms become operational, the station can handle additional trains simultaneously.

When asked about the ‘language problem’ prevailing in the railway counters being manned by the personnel who do not understand Tamil, he assured that the administration would look into the issue. On the possibility of operating day-train between Kanniyakumari and Chennai and laying new track between Kanniyakumari and Kaaraikudi along the East Coast Road, he replied that it would be decided by the Railway Ministry.

P. Jayakumar, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division, and other officers and staff participated in the ‘shramdhan’ activities.

Earlier, the General Manager administered the ‘Swachhta Pledge’ to the officers and staff. Students, volunteers and passengers who had gathered also took the pledge. The General Manager addressed the gathering on the importance of cleanliness and the participants pledged to remain committed towards cleanliness.

Students from Vivekananda College, Kanniyakumari, and volunteers from Yuvakendra along with the railway staff participated in the cleaning drive. The activities were conducted at various locations of Kanniyakumari railway station.

An exhibition on replacements / substitutes for plastic objects was put up by the medical branch of Thiruvananthapuram Division. Alternatives for plastic for use in daily life were also exhibited.