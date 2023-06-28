HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State seeks four-week time to arrive at a decision on amending Goondas Act

June 28, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State has told Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the government has considered the court’s suggestion to amend Section 3(2) of the Act 14 of 1982 (Goondas Act) to enable the State authorities to delegate the powers of detention to officers such as Inspector General of Police. It may take time to arrive at a decision in the matter, the State told the court.

The State told a Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and K.K. Ramakrishnan that the government has taken up the matter and it was under consideration. In order to complete the task, it required some time, it was submitted. The State sought four weeks’ time.

The court granted the four weeks’ time to come out with a proposal to make an amendment to the Act so that officers such as IGP and Commissioners of Police could issue detention orders. The report shall be filed by the State government / Home Department after four weeks before the court, it was directed.

Earlier, the court had suggested the State to consider amending the said Act since delegation of detention power to the IGP or CoP would lessen the work burden of District Magistrate / Collector.

Since the Act contained the term, ‘jurisdiction of District Magistrate and Commissioner of Police,’ it required amendment to transfer the detention power to the DGP or CoP of the zone, the court had observed. The court posted the matter to August 1.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.