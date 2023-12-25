State needs ₹ 188-crore relief fund, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

December 25, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

“As of the damage assessment till now, including life, livestock and houses among others, we would require ₹ 188-crore relief fund,” said Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Speaking at the Collector’s office here on Monday, Mr. Udhayanidhi said that they were taking all possible measures to rectify the damage and most probably everything would turn normal within two days.

“Electricity has been restored to most of the regions and electricity in left-out areas will also be provided soon,” he added.

Speaking about the overall damage in the district, he said that he had inspected a few places like Eral to check on the businesses that have suffered losses and it would be studied by the officials.

“31 deaths and a loss of 4,844 properties have been recorded in Thoothukudi district. As relief fund to those people, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced ₹ 5 lakh for human loss and ₹ 10,000 for property loss,” he added.

Accordingly, Mr. Udhayanidhi distributed ₹ 5 lakh each to 22 people, who had lost their relatives in the floods and ₹ 10,000 to 16 families who had lost their cattle.

Mentioning Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s comment on refusing to accept the damage incurred to the people as a disaster, he said, “As we have from our side represented about the damage to the Central government, let the Minister visit the place and decide on that.”

Further commenting on Opposition parties’ accusation that the DMK government did not take any precautionary measures, he said that it had taken the maximum possible preventive measures, if it had not taken any, the damage would have been worse.

Member of Lok Sabha K. Kanimozhi, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan, Minister of Animal Husbandry Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi, Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy, Public Works Department Principal Secretary to Government B. Chandra Mohan, Collector G. Lakshmipathy and among others were present during the event.

Earlier, in Tirunelveli, Mr Udayanidhi gave away relief cheque of ₹5 lakh each to 11 people, who had lost their kith and kin in the floods. According to a press release, the Minister gave cheques to the tune of ₹ 58.14 lakh.

