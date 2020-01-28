State-level sports meet begins

The four-day State-level inter-school taekwondo, squash and beach volleyball competitions commenced here on Tuesday in which over 4,000 students from 32 districts participated.

While the taekwondo, a Korean martial art similar to karate, and squash competitions are being conducted at Tharuvai Grounds here, the beach volleyball competitions are conducted at Tharuvaikulam, a coastal hamlet, situated about 10 km from here, known for having produced good number of State-level and national-level volleyball players.

Minister for Information ‘Kadambur’ C. Raju inaugurated the competitions and inaugurated Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu’s two synthetic tennis courts at Tharuvai grounds. Collector Sandeep Nanduri, Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan and MLAs S.P. Shanmuganathan and Chinnappan were present.