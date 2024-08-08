GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State-level quiz competition for students, job aspirants in Virudhunagar

It would be held on August 18 in connection with 3rd Book Fair

Published - August 08, 2024 08:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar district administration is conducting a State-level quiz competition for college students and civil services aspirants from Tamil Nadu on August 18 in connection with the 3rd Book Fair to be held here.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan, said that civil services aspirants, who are not college students, should have appeared for at least one competitive examination.

The first prize in the competition is ₹1 lakh, followed by ₹75,000 (second) and ₹50,000 (third).

The competition would be held in three stages starting with written test. The competitors should participate as a team comprising three members.

Twelve teams would be selected for semi-finals and six teams would go for the finals.

Each college can send a maximum of five teams for the written test. However, only one team -- the best of the five from each college - would be sent to the semi-finals.

The last date for registration through http://forms.gle/CN4ey1H6Lqsdyex18 is August 15.

The competition would be on 51 chapters of Tirukkural, and Sangam literature. Further details about the quiz competition can be obtained over 80724-91078.

